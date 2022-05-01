Arizona makes top 6 for 4-star Las Vegas safety Kodi Decambra

One of the top safeties out west has included Arizona in his short list of schools.

Kodi Decambra, a class of 2023 4-star safety for Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, is down to Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Oregon State, Colorado and Hawaii.

The 6-foot, 175-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 251 player in the class of 2023 according to 247 Sports, including the No. 24 safety and No. 3 player out of Nevada.

Arizona offered Decambra on February 11. Arizona assistants Jordan Paopao and Josh Omura appear to be the lead recruiters.

Arizona’s recruitment of Decambra continues the program’s focus of going after Polynesian players, as seen with Saturday’s commitment from 2022 offensive lineman Wendell Moe. The Wildcats’ top competition for Decambra could very well be Oregon, where he visited in mid-April. All five 247 Crystal Ball projections have Decambra going to Oregon.

247 Sports’ Cooper Petagna wrote this evaluation of Decambra in March:

“Possesses adequate size and frame at 6-foot and 170-pounds, appears to possess the growth potential to add additional weight to his frame. Displays good athleticism at the boundary safety position as well on special teams.

“Exhibits good knee bend and hip flexibility in his back pedal, shows the ability to transition in and out of breaks smoothly. Displays good short area change of direction and plant / drive ability. Flashes good burst to close ability and range playing the deep part of the field. Demonstrates above average instincts playing the ball in the air and flashes some ball production. Possesses good play speed, in addition to a 4.53 (40) verified time. Strong run support defender, shows the ability to key and diagnose and will strike you at the point of attack. Displays above average man to man ability in pass coverage, flashing the capability to see significant snaps as a slot defender.

“Versatile prospect that can play either safety position and add value as a man to man defender in the slot. Will add value to a defense with his position versatility and multi-dimensional skill set. Could see the field early in some sub-packages and on special teams. Projects a high level multi-year starter at a Power Five program at the next level.”

Arizona has four commitments in the 2023 class.