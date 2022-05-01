Former Arizona kicker Lucas Havrisik earns training camp invite from Colts

Leg strength has never been an issue for Lucas Havrisik, it’s always been his accuracy. Maybe getting to play inside a dome will aid him in that area.

The former Arizona Wildcats kicker has earned a training camp invitation from the Indianapolis Colts, making him the second player from the 2021 team to hook up with an NFL team.

See you soon Indianapolis https://t.co/F61Fu9GCu8 — Lucas Havrisik (@Lukicks43) May 1, 2022

Havrisik played 54 games for the UA from 2017-21, serving as the kickoff man throughout his career while being the primary field goal and extra point kicker for the majority of his tenure. He made 34 of 53 field goal attempts, with longs of 57 yards in 2017 and 2021, while converting 73 of 78 point-after attempts.

On kickoffs, Havrisik averaged 63 yards with 232 of his 305 attempts resulting in touchbacks.

If Havrisik were to make the Colts he would be the second former Arizona kicker in the NFL, joining Nick Folk, who is set to play his 16th NFL season this fall after signing a 2-year extension with the New England Patriots.

Havrisik joins wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III, who signed a rookie free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons, as ex-Arizona players from 2021 who are getting a chance to make the NFL.