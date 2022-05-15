3-star Las Vegas defensive end Kelze Howard includes Arizona in top 8

The Jedd Fisch era at Arizona began with a narrow loss in Las Vegas a little less than a year ago. The next time the Wildcats play in Sin City it could be with a hometown product anchoring their defensive line.

Kelze Howard, a 3-star defensive lineman from Vegas, has included the UA in his top 8 along with Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, USC and Utah.

I Want to thank all the schools and coaching staffs that have given me the opportunity to continue my academic and football career at the next level. I will now be focusing on theses top 8 schools @Kelesio @UMichFootball @Utah_Football @oregonfootball @ArizonaFBall @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/x6Ff04niOo — kelze howard (@HowardKelze) May 15, 2022

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Howard is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 386 player in the 2023 recruiting class as well as the 51st-best defensive lineman in the country and the No. 4 prospect from Nevada. He plays for Spring Valley High School, where as a junior he had 5.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Howard is set to make an official visit to Arizona on June 5, an indication its standing is better than top 8. Michigan is the only other school Howard has scheduled a visit with.

Arizona’s 2022 roster includes two Las Vegas products, including UCLA transfer defensive lineman Tiaoalli Savea. The Wildcats are also in the hunt for 4-star Vegas safety Kodi Decambra, who included the Wildcats in his top 6 earlier this month.