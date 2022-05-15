 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Former Arizona DT Trevon Mason signes rookie free agent deal with Steelers

By Brian J. Pedersen
arizona-wildcats-football-trevon-mason-pittsburgh-steelers-rookie-free-agent-jets-robert-golden-2022 Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Trevon Mason isn’t a big fan of the cold, but he better get used to it if he wants to stick with his new team.

The former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman has signed a rookie free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the second player from the 2021 team to sign a full deal after wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III with the Atlanta Falcons.

If he makes the team Mason, who had previously attended a rookie minicamp for the New York Jets, would be the first former UA player to play for the Steelers since safety Robert Golden did so from 2012-17.

Mason played at Arizona for three seasons, starting 24 games from 2019-21 after transferring from Navarro Community College in Texas. In 2021 he started 11 games, earning a Pac-12 honorable mention nod after logging 42 tackles with 7.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks.

For his career, Mason had 106 tackles (15 for loss) with 3.5 sacks.

