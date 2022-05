Arizona football recruiting SitRep: May 16, 2022

The recruiting trail continues to be a busy place for the Arizona Wildcats.

The staff has continued to make its rounds to high school throughout the country to check on targets, commits, and new offerees. With that, the staff made a number of offers to prospects, with a focus on the 2025 class.

The ‘Cats also made the top lists of multiple highly ranked recruits, and made the final cut for a high-ranking PNW running back.

And finally, the staff scheduled more official visits, as June is looking to be another big month for Arizona.

Let’s get to it in this week’s SitRep:

Arizona’s 2023 commitments

Brayden Dorman, QB

High School: Vista Ridge High School (Colorado Springs, CO)

Vista Ridge High School (Colorado Springs, CO) Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 206 pounds

6-foot-4, 206 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star (No. 236 nationally, No. 13 QB, No. 1 in Colorado)

4-star (No. 236 nationally, No. 13 QB, No. 1 in Colorado) Offers (11): Arizona, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Oregon State, Wisconsin

Arizona, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Oregon State, Wisconsin JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS:

Canyon Moses, CB

High School: Legacy High School (Midland, TX)

Legacy High School (Midland, TX) Height/Weight: 6-foot, 180 pounds

6-foot, 180 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 588 nationally, No. 57 CB, No. 101 in Texas)

3-star (No. 588 nationally, No. 57 CB, No. 101 in Texas) Offers (3): Arizona, Buffalo, Kansas State

Arizona, Buffalo, Kansas State JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS:

Rhino Tapaatoutai, OT

High School: Bishop Alemany High School (Mission Hills, CA)

Bishop Alemany High School (Mission Hills, CA) Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

6-foot-5, 280 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 822 nationally, No. 70 OT, No. 70 in California)

3-star (No. 822 nationally, No. 70 OT, No. 70 in California) Offers (6): Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, New Mexico State, San Diego State, UNLV

Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, New Mexico State, San Diego State, UNLV JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS:

Justin Johnson, S

High School: Inglewood High School (Inglewood, CA)

Inglewood High School (Inglewood, CA) Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

6-foot-2, 185 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 833 nationally, No. 72 S, No. 72 in California)

3-star (No. 833 nationally, No. 72 S, No. 72 in California) Offers (5): Arizona, Colorado State, Florida State, Grambling State, Michigan State

Arizona, Colorado State, Florida State, Grambling State, Michigan State JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS:

Top targets

Jordan Whitney, LB

High School: Pacifica High School (Oxnard, CA)

Pacifica High School (Oxnard, CA) Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

6-foot-2, 205 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 748 nationally, No. 57 LB, No. 56 in California)

3-star (No. 748 nationally, No. 57 LB, No. 56 in California) Final 2: Arizona and Washington

Arizona and Washington Commitment Date: July 1

July 1 JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Rashid Williams, WR

High School: Pittsburg High School (Pittsburg, CA)

Pittsburg High School (Pittsburg, CA) Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

6-foot-2, 185 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star (No. 230 nationally, No. 30 WR, No. 18 in California)

4-star (No. 230 nationally, No. 30 WR, No. 18 in California) Top 6: Arizona, California, Mississippi State, Oregon State, Stanford, Washington

Arizona, California, Mississippi State, Oregon State, Stanford, Washington JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Kelze Howard, DL

High School: Spring Valley High School (Las Vegas, NV)

Spring Valley High School (Las Vegas, NV) Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds

6-foot-4, 250 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 386 nationally, No. 51 DL, No. 4 in Nevada)

3-star (No. 386 nationally, No. 51 DL, No. 4 in Nevada) Top 8: Arizona, Miami (FL), Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, USC, Utah

Arizona, Miami (FL), Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, USC, Utah JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Roderick Robinson II, RB

High School: Lincoln High School (San Diego, CA)

Lincoln High School (San Diego, CA) Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

6-foot-2, 220 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 413 nationally, No. 28 RB, No. 25 in California)

3-star (No. 413 nationally, No. 28 RB, No. 25 in California) Final 6: Arizona, Auburn, California, Oregon, Tennessee, UCLA

Arizona, Auburn, California, Oregon, Tennessee, UCLA JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Arian Parish, S

High School: Katy High School (Katy, TX)

Katy High School (Katy, TX) Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

5-foot-11, 170 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 564 nationally, No. 47 S, No. 97 in Texas)

3-star (No. 564 nationally, No. 47 S, No. 97 in Texas) Top 6: Arizona, Colorado, Duke, Houston, Kansas, UTSA

Arizona, Colorado, Duke, Houston, Kansas, UTSA JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Kodi Decambra, S

High School: Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, NV)

Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, NV) Height/Weight: 6-foot, 175 pounds

6-foot, 175 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star (No. 252 nationally, No. 24 S, No. 3 in Nevada)

4-star (No. 252 nationally, No. 24 S, No. 3 in Nevada) Top 6: Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington

Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

High School: Santa Clara High School (Santa Clara, CA)

Santa Clara High School (Santa Clara, CA) Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 330 pounds

6-foot-5, 330 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: Unranked

Unranked Top 5: Arizona, California, USC, Utah, Washington

Arizona, California, USC, Utah, Washington JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Jackson Bowers, TE

High School: Mountain View High School (Mesa, AZ)

Mountain View High School (Mesa, AZ) Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 235 pounds

6-foot-5, 235 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star (No. 246 nationally, No. 14 TE, No. 4 in Arizona)

4-star (No. 246 nationally, No. 14 TE, No. 4 in Arizona) Top 7: Arizona, Alabama, Auburn, BYU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington

Arizona, Alabama, Auburn, BYU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Marquise Collins, RB

High School: College Station High School (College Station, TX)

College Station High School (College Station, TX) Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 195 pounds

5-foot-10, 195 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 736 nationally, No. 52 RB, No. 127 in Texas)

3-star (No. 736 nationally, No. 52 RB, No. 127 in Texas) Top 8: Arizona, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Houston, TCU, Utah, Vanderbilt

Arizona, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Houston, TCU, Utah, Vanderbilt JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Jayden Limar, RB

High School: Lake Stevens High School (Lake Stevens, WA)

Lake Stevens High School (Lake Stevens, WA) Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

5-foot-11, 190 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star (No. 254 nationally, No. 15 RB, No. 4 in Washington)

4-star (No. 254 nationally, No. 15 RB, No. 4 in Washington) Final 4: Arizona, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon

Arizona, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon Commitment Date: May 26

May 26 JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled official visits

(Rankings are based off of 247Sports Composite Rankings)

June 3

June 10

June 17

3-star WR Mikey Matthews, Mission Viejo High School (Mission Viejo, CA)

3-star WR Tre Spivey, Hamilton High School (Chandler, AZ)

3-star CB Cole Shivers, Saguaro High School (Scottsdale, AZ)

S Sean Brown, Simi Valley High School (Simi Valley, CA)

Recent offers

(Rankings are based off of 247Sports Composite Rankings)