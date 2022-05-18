Arizona WR Ma’jon Wright once again in NCAA transfer portal

At this point, Ma’jon Wright might want to look into leasing some space in the NCAA transfer portal so his stays can feel more comfortable.

Jason Scheer of 247Sports is reporting that Wright, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver who is technically in his third stint with the Arizona Wildcats, has re-entered the portal. By doing so after the May 1 deadline he would not be eligible to play in the 2022 season without receiving a waiver.

Wright, part of Arizona’s 2020 recruiting class, played in all five games as a true freshman (with two starts) in that COVID-shortened season, catching 15 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown. But since then he’s become a frequent portal participant, entering for the first time after Kevin Sumlin was fired following the 70-7 home loss to ASU in December 2020.

He and fellow receiver Jamarye Joiner withdrew from the portal in early January, but less than two weeks later Wright was back in there and not long after committed to Middle Tennessee. Wright attended MTSU that spring and participated in spring practice but then went back into the portal, ending up back at Arizona in the summer.

“He wanted to come back,” Fisch said of Wright in August. “I told him it would have been a lot easier if he never left.”

As a double transfer, Wright was ineligible last fall but was expected to be a contributor at receiver and possibly special teams in 2022. Spring practice saw him unable to crack the top of the rotation at receiver, where Arizona had added UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing Jr. and signed three high-profile freshmen.

Wright’s latest departure leaves Arizona with seven scholarship receivers, though freshman tight end Keyan Burnett figures to be used like a wideout, and several Wildcat running backs are likely to see targets in the passing game.