Former Arizona LB Anthony Pandy earns rookie minicamp invite from Cardinals

The Tucson-to-Glendale train has another passenger.

Former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Anthony Pandy has been invited to the Arizona Cardinals’ rookie minicamp next week, making him the latest ex-UA player to hook up with the state’s NFL franchise.

Pandy becomes the third player from the 2021 team to get a shot at making a pro team in the wake of the UA going without a draft pick for the fifth time in 10 years. Wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III signed a rookie free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons, while kicker Lucas Havrisik earned a camp invite from the Indianapolis Colts.

The 6-foot-1 Pandy played for the UA from 2017-21, appearing in 49 games and starting 25 including the final 20 of his career. He finished with 212 tackles, including a team-high 212 as a senior in 2021, adding 12.5 for loss and four sacks. Pandy had four career interceptions, returning one 32 yards for a touchdown at USC last season, and also had a 32-yard run on a fake punt against the Trojans.

Other former UA players who have spent time with the Cardinals, whether on the active roster or on a practice squad or training camp, including cornerbacks Lorenzo Burns and Jace Whittaker, defensive end Brooks Reed and linebacker Scooby Wright III.