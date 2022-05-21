Colts interested in signing former Arizona Wildcats QB Nick Foles, per report

One of Arizona’s most accomplished—and well-traveled—professional football players may be close to heading to a new franchise for the 2022 season.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic is reporting that the Indianapolis Colts are close to signing veteran quarterback Nick Foles as a backup to recently acquired passer Matt Ryan. Per Keefer, a deal could be announced as soon as next week.

Foles, 33, was released by the Chicago Bears on May 1 after spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons with them. He started eight games for the Bears, including last December when he threw the game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds to beat the Seattle Seahawks in the snow.

The Colts would be the sixth NFL team for Foles, who was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2012 draft. He played for the Eagles from 2012-14 and again in 2017-18, leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl LII title over the New England Patriots and earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

The offensive coordinator on that Eagles Super Bowl team was Frank Reich, now head coach of the Colts.

Foles has also played for the St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. For his career he’s started 56 games and has thrown for 14,003 yards with 82 TDs.

From 2009-11 at Arizona, Foles set school career passing records with 10,068 yards and 67 TDs.