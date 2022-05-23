3-star California RB Kamron Taylor includes Arizona in top 5

The Arizona Wildcats have been quite aggressive with the running back market of the 2023 recruiting class, issuing offers to more than 15 prospects. A few have publicly shown mutual interest, the latest being 3-star California rusher Kamron Taylor.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Taylor has included the UA in his top five along with Colorado, Liberty, Oregon and San Diego State.

Where will the next home be pic.twitter.com/TOBFdQCLqE — Kamtaylor (@Kamrontaylor8) May 22, 2022

Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 631 player in the 2023 class, Taylor is also considered the No. 43 running back in the country and California’s 46th-best prospect. He plays for Jurupa Hills High School in Fontana.

Offered by more than 15 schools, Taylor took an unofficial visit to the UA in January, at which time he told 247Sports he felt Arizona was a caring program.

“It’s like a family culture out there with the players and the coaches,” he said. “I did not get to talk to many coaches while I was there, but I am hoping I will get back out there and keep building more relationships with them.”

Arizona does not have a commitment from a running back for 2023 among its four public pledges, but a few have the Wildcats among their final choices. That includes 4-star Washington ball carrier Jayden Limar, who included the UA in his top 9 in March and is planning to announce his commitment on Thursday from the quartet of Arizona, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon, and 3-star Las Vegas RB Roderick Robinson II, who also Thursday is picking from a final 6 that includes the Wildcats as well as Auburn, Cal, Oregon, Tennessee and UCLA.