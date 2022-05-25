Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football opener at San Diego State

Arizona’s second season under Jedd Fisch will begin in a prime TV window, both time and channel.

The Wildcats’ game at San Diego State on Sept. 3 has been tapped for a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff, with the game being shown on CBS. It will be the first game in SDSU’s new Snapdragon Stadium, built out of the shell of the old Qualcomm Stadium.

CBS Sports Announces 2022 College Football Broadcast Schedule, Highlighted by @SEConCBS

Full Release: https://t.co/v7iUH3qdFB pic.twitter.com/46Psm63T16 — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) May 25, 2022

Arizona, which has opened as a 7-point underdog for the game, has not been on a CBS station since the 2019 opener at Hawaii, which was on CBS Sports Network. It also hasn’t had a season opener start before 7 p.m. PT (other than in the COVID-delayed 2020 campaign) since 2007 at BYU.

The Wildcats are opening away from home for the second year in a row. They lost 24-16 to BYU in Las Vegas last September in Fisch’s coaching debut.

Arizona’s home opener, Sept. 10 against Mississippi State, along with the rest of its games, is still awaiting a TV partner and kickoff time.