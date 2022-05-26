Kickoff times, TV info announced for additional Arizona football games

The Pac-12 announced start times for a handful of early season games, as well as some weeknight and late-season contests, and for Arizona there appears to be two kickoff options: quite early or very late.

After beginning the 2022 season with a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff at San Diego State, the Wildcats’ next two games (both at Arizona Stadium) will be at the extreme back end of the FBS schedule. The UA’s home opener against Mississippi State, on Sept. 10, is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. PT and air on Fox Sports 1.

That’s the same start time and TV channel for the Sept. 17 clash against defending FCS national champion North Dakota State, meaning the late-night college football crowd will get to watch the UA in back-to-back weeks against the eccentric Mike Leach and then the seemingly unbeatable Bison.

Kickoff time and TV info was also announced for this year’s Territorial Cup, which will be back in Tucson for the first time since that game that we don’t talk about happened. And it’ll be a daytime start, with Fox Sports 1 airing a 12 p.m. PT kickoff.

Start times and TV info for the UA’s other games, all Pac-12 contests, will be decided during the day, often within two weeks of when those matchups are to be played.