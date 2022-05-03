Former Arizona defensive tackle Trevon Mason invited to Jets rookie camp

Scouts told Trevon Mason he doesn’t have the right body to play in the NFL, but it looks like one team is going to give him a chance to show what that body can do.

The former Arizona Wildcats defensive tackle has been invited by the New York Jets to attend their rookie minicamp, making him the fourth member of last year’s UA team to link up with an NFL franchise.

Congrats to the BIG DOG @trevon22mason on being invited to attend the @nyjets Rookie Mini Camp! We know you are about to make your presence known!

The 6-foot-6 Mason started 24 games in three seasons for Arizona after coming to Tucson from Navarro Community College in Texas. In 2021 he started 11 games, earning a Pac-12 honorable mention nod after logging 42 tackles with 7.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks.

For his career, Mason had 106 tackles (15 for loss) with 3.5 sacks.

After Arizona’s Pro Day in March, Mason said he slimmed down from 305 to 290 pounds but still couldn’t do anything about his body type, particularly his midsection.

“I ain’t got no booty,” Mason said.

Mason joins wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III (Atlanta Falcons), kicker Lucas Havrisik (Indianapolis Colts) and linebacker Anthony Pandy (Arizona Cardinals) as players on the 2021 UA team to get an NFL shot. Berryhill signed a rookie free agent deal, which likely includes an invite to the Falcons’ preseason training camp, while Havirisk and Pandy are like Mason and only guaranteed a spot in a rookie minicamp.

If Mason were to make the Jets he’d join former Arizona safety Will Parks, who re-signed with that team in the offseason after finishing the 2021 season with New York.