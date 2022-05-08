Arizona makes top 6 for 3-star San Diego RB Roderick Robinson II

Arizona has a lot of options at running back for 2021, both in terms of returning veterans and key newcomers. But you can never have too many capable ball carriers, which explains why the Wildcats have offered scholarships to at least 15 rushers in the 2023 recruiting class.

And one of them, 3-star San Diego prospect Roderick Robinson II, has the UA among his top 6 choices along with Auburn, Cal, Oregon, Tennessee and UCLA.

I want to thank every coach that has recruited me throughout this entire process. It is truly a blessing to have been offered by so many great Universities. Here is my final 6. @GregBiggins @THEHIVEFB @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @brycewell1904 @CoachDC8 @jvatheformula pic.twitter.com/2N1JK9B7F9 — Roderick Robinson II (@rodrob204) May 8, 2022

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Robinson is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 413 player in the 2023 recruiting class as well as the 28th-best running back and the No. 25 prospect from California. He plays for San Diego’s Lincoln High School, where as a junior in 2021 he ran for 1,273 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Arizona signed two running backs in the 2022 class, with Jonah Coleman joining the team for spring ball and Rayshon ‘Speedy’ Luke set to arrive in June. The Wildcats also return juniors Michael Wiley and Drake Anderson as well as sophomores Jalen John and Stevie Rocker Jr.

The UA has four players committed for 2023.