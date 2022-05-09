Analyzing 3-star OL Wendell “WoWo” Moe, Arizona’s late 2022 signee

The Arizona Wildcats added one last piece to their 2022 class with two-way lineman Wendell “WoWo” Moe.

Moe, who was committed to Morgan State at the time, quietly took an official visit to Tucson to see the program up close and personal. He came away from the visit impressed and with a new future home.

Read on below for my analysis of Arizona’s newest member.

High School: Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, CA)

Hometown: Long Beach

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 320 pounds

2021 Stats: 34 tackles, 16 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Offers: Arizona, Morgan State

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 1,763 nationally, No. 105 interior offensive lineman, No. 147 in California

Analysis: Moe is a two-way lineman through-and-through. He is able to play both sides effectively, however, Arizona is looking at him on the offensive side of the ball. And it’s easy to see why.

Moe already has impressive size and strength. He doesn’t look like he’s coming right out of high school and stands out on the field. He has a very strong lower body and creates a solid base to project good power on his opponents. Couple this strength with the nasty streak in his game and you have an aggressive and impactful addition to the offensive line.

What stands out the most is his quickness and athleticism. It is no exaggeration to say I’m not sure I’ve seen someone his size move like he does. Jonah Savaiinaea probably comes closest, but Moe is something else.

He explodes off the snap and charges towards his assignment. He moves more fluidly than expected for a high school lineman and looks natural at the position, not rigid. His coaches definitely put him in positions to succeed and utilize his natural talents. It is a regular occurrence to see him as a pulling guard and put his quickness and power to good use.

Moe is a nice addition to the offensive line and a solid way to end the 2022 class.

SENIOR HIGHLIGHTS