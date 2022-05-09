Arizona football recruiting SitRep: May 9, 2022

The recruiting season is in full swing as coaches are able to make it to high schools around the country and check in on current (and soon-to-be) targets. With these visits, offers start flying out and official visits get scheduled.

The Arizona staff has been very busy making the rounds and there have been many moving pieces.

With that, I decided to compile a list of offers, official visitors, commitments, and top lists over the past week and the cycle as a whole. Enjoy this season’s first SitRep (Situation Report).

Arizona’s 2023 commitments

Brayden Dorman, QB

High School: Vista Ridge High School (Colorado Springs, CO)

Vista Ridge High School (Colorado Springs, CO) Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 206 pounds

6-foot-4, 206 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star (No. 236 nationally, No. 13 QB, No. 1 in Colorado)

4-star (No. 236 nationally, No. 13 QB, No. 1 in Colorado) Offers (11): Arizona, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Oregon State, Wisconsin

Arizona, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Oregon State, Wisconsin JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS:

Canyon Moses, CB

High School: Legacy High School (Midland, TX)

Legacy High School (Midland, TX) Height/Weight: 6-foot, 180 pounds

6-foot, 180 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 588 nationally, No. 57 CB, No. 101 in Texas)

3-star (No. 588 nationally, No. 57 CB, No. 101 in Texas) Offers (3): Arizona, Buffalo, Kansas State

Arizona, Buffalo, Kansas State JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS:

Rhino Tapaatoutai, OT

High School: Bishop Alemany High School (Mission Hills, CA)

Bishop Alemany High School (Mission Hills, CA) Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

6-foot-5, 280 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 822 nationally, No. 70 OT, No. 70 in California)

3-star (No. 822 nationally, No. 70 OT, No. 70 in California) Offers (6): Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, New Mexico State, San Diego State, UNLV

Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, New Mexico State, San Diego State, UNLV JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS:

Justin Johnson, S

High School: Inglewood High School (Inglewood, CA)

Inglewood High School (Inglewood, CA) Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

6-foot-2, 185 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 833 nationally, No. 72 S, No. 72 in California)

3-star (No. 833 nationally, No. 72 S, No. 72 in California) Offers (5): Arizona, Colorado State, Florida State, Grambling State, Michigan State

Arizona, Colorado State, Florida State, Grambling State, Michigan State JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS:

Late 2022 additions

High School: Long Beach Poly High School (Long Beach, CA)

Long Beach Poly High School (Long Beach, CA) Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 320 pounds

6-foot-3, 320 pounds 247Sports Composite Rankings: 3-star (No. 1,763 nationally, No. 105 IOL, No. 147 in California)

3-star (No. 1,763 nationally, No. 105 IOL, No. 147 in California) SENIOR HIGHLIGHTS:

Top targets

Roderick Robinson II, RB

High School: Lincoln High School (San Diego, CA)

Lincoln High School (San Diego, CA) Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

6-foot-2, 220 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 413 nationally, No. 28 RB, No. 25 in California)

3-star (No. 413 nationally, No. 28 RB, No. 25 in California) Final 6: Arizona, Auburn, California, Oregon, Tennessee, UCLA

Arizona, Auburn, California, Oregon, Tennessee, UCLA JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Arian Parish, S

High School: Katy High School (Katy, TX)

Katy High School (Katy, TX) Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

5-foot-11, 170 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 564 nationally, No. 47 S, No. 97 in Texas)

3-star (No. 564 nationally, No. 47 S, No. 97 in Texas) Top 6: Arizona, Colorado, Duke, Houston, Kansas, UTSA

Arizona, Colorado, Duke, Houston, Kansas, UTSA JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Kodi Decambra, S

High School: Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, NV)

Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, NV) Height/Weight: 6-foot, 175 pounds

6-foot, 175 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star (No. 252 nationally, No. 24 S, No. 3 in Nevada)

4-star (No. 252 nationally, No. 24 S, No. 3 in Nevada) Top 6: Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington

Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

High School: Santa Clara High School (Santa Clara, CA)

Santa Clara High School (Santa Clara, CA) Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 330 pounds

6-foot-5, 330 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: Unranked

Unranked Top 5: Arizona, California, USC, Utah, Washington

Arizona, California, USC, Utah, Washington JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Jackson Bowers, TE

High School: Mountain View High School (Mesa, AZ)

Mountain View High School (Mesa, AZ) Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 235 pounds

6-foot-5, 235 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star (No. 246 nationally, No. 14 TE, No. 4 in Arizona)

4-star (No. 246 nationally, No. 14 TE, No. 4 in Arizona) Top 7: Arizona, Alabama, Auburn, BYU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington

Arizona, Alabama, Auburn, BYU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Marquise Collins, RB

High School: College Station High School (College Station, TX)

College Station High School (College Station, TX) Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 195 pounds

5-foot-10, 195 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 736 nationally, No. 52 RB, No. 127 in Texas)

3-star (No. 736 nationally, No. 52 RB, No. 127 in Texas) Top 8: Arizona, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Houston, TCU, Utah, Vanderbilt

Arizona, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Houston, TCU, Utah, Vanderbilt JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Jayden Limar, RB

High School: Lake Stevens High School (Lake Stevens, WA)

Lake Stevens High School (Lake Stevens, WA) Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

5-foot-11, 190 pounds 247Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star (No. 254 nationally, No. 15 RB, No. 4 in Washington)

4-star (No. 254 nationally, No. 15 RB, No. 4 in Washington) Top 9: Arizona, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA, Washington State

Arizona, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA, Washington State JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Schedule official visits

(Rankings are based off of 247Sports Composite Rankings)

June 3

Unranked DL Deijon Laffitte, Colony High School (Ontario, CA)

Unranked LB Kamuela Kaaihue, President Theodore Roosevelt High School (Honolulu, HI)

Unranked LB Solomone Malafu, Kapaa High School (Kapaa, HI)

3-star S Arian Parish, Katy High School (Katy, TX)

Unranked ATH Gavin Hunter, Mililani High School (Mililani, HI)

June 10

4-star QB commit Brayden Dorman, Vista Ridge High School (Colorado Springs, CO)

3-star RB Marquise Collins, College Station High School (College Station, TX)

Unranked DL/OL Amos Talalele, Santa Clara High School (Santa Clara, CA)

June 17

3-star CB Cole Shivers, Saguaro High School (Scottsdale, AZ)

Recent offers

(Rankings are based off of 247Sports Composite Rankings)