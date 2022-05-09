Arizona football recruiting SitRep: May 9, 2022

The recruiting season is in full swing as coaches are able to make it to high schools around the country and check in on current (and soon-to-be) targets. With these visits, offers start flying out and official visits get scheduled.
The Arizona staff has been very busy making the rounds and there have been many moving pieces.
With that, I decided to compile a list of offers, official visitors, commitments, and top lists over the past week and the cycle as a whole. Enjoy this season’s first SitRep (Situation Report).
Arizona’s 2023 commitments
Brayden Dorman, QB
- High School: Vista Ridge High School (Colorado Springs, CO)
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 206 pounds
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star (No. 236 nationally, No. 13 QB, No. 1 in Colorado)
- Offers (11): Arizona, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Oregon State, Wisconsin
- JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS:
Canyon Moses, CB
- High School: Legacy High School (Midland, TX)
- Height/Weight: 6-foot, 180 pounds
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 588 nationally, No. 57 CB, No. 101 in Texas)
- Offers (3): Arizona, Buffalo, Kansas State
- JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS:
Rhino Tapaatoutai, OT
- High School: Bishop Alemany High School (Mission Hills, CA)
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 822 nationally, No. 70 OT, No. 70 in California)
- Offers (6): Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, New Mexico State, San Diego State, UNLV
- JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS:
Justin Johnson, S
- High School: Inglewood High School (Inglewood, CA)
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 833 nationally, No. 72 S, No. 72 in California)
- Offers (5): Arizona, Colorado State, Florida State, Grambling State, Michigan State
- JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS:
Late 2022 additions
Wendell “WoWo” Moe, IOL
- High School: Long Beach Poly High School (Long Beach, CA)
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 320 pounds
- 247Sports Composite Rankings: 3-star (No. 1,763 nationally, No. 105 IOL, No. 147 in California)
- SENIOR HIGHLIGHTS:
Top targets
Roderick Robinson II, RB
- High School: Lincoln High School (San Diego, CA)
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 413 nationally, No. 28 RB, No. 25 in California)
- Final 6: Arizona, Auburn, California, Oregon, Tennessee, UCLA
- JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS
Arian Parish, S
- High School: Katy High School (Katy, TX)
- Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 564 nationally, No. 47 S, No. 97 in Texas)
- Top 6: Arizona, Colorado, Duke, Houston, Kansas, UTSA
- JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS
Kodi Decambra, S
- High School: Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, NV)
- Height/Weight: 6-foot, 175 pounds
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star (No. 252 nationally, No. 24 S, No. 3 in Nevada)
- Top 6: Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington
- JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS
Amos Talalele, DL/OL
- High School: Santa Clara High School (Santa Clara, CA)
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 330 pounds
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: Unranked
- Top 5: Arizona, California, USC, Utah, Washington
- JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS
Jackson Bowers, TE
- High School: Mountain View High School (Mesa, AZ)
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 235 pounds
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star (No. 246 nationally, No. 14 TE, No. 4 in Arizona)
- Top 7: Arizona, Alabama, Auburn, BYU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington
- JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS
Marquise Collins, RB
- High School: College Station High School (College Station, TX)
- Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 195 pounds
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star (No. 736 nationally, No. 52 RB, No. 127 in Texas)
- Top 8: Arizona, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Houston, TCU, Utah, Vanderbilt
- JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS
Jayden Limar, RB
- High School: Lake Stevens High School (Lake Stevens, WA)
- Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star (No. 254 nationally, No. 15 RB, No. 4 in Washington)
- Top 9: Arizona, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA, Washington State
- JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS
Schedule official visits
(Rankings are based off of 247Sports Composite Rankings)
June 3
- Unranked DL Deijon Laffitte, Colony High School (Ontario, CA)
- Unranked LB Kamuela Kaaihue, President Theodore Roosevelt High School (Honolulu, HI)
- Unranked LB Solomone Malafu, Kapaa High School (Kapaa, HI)
- 3-star S Arian Parish, Katy High School (Katy, TX)
- Unranked ATH Gavin Hunter, Mililani High School (Mililani, HI)
June 10
- 4-star QB commit Brayden Dorman, Vista Ridge High School (Colorado Springs, CO)
- 3-star RB Marquise Collins, College Station High School (College Station, TX)
- Unranked DL/OL Amos Talalele, Santa Clara High School (Santa Clara, CA)
June 17
- 3-star CB Cole Shivers, Saguaro High School (Scottsdale, AZ)
Recent offers
(Rankings are based off of 247Sports Composite Rankings)
- 2023 4-star RB Cameron Cook, Stony Point High School (Round Rock, TX)
- 2023 3-star IOL Simione Pale, Elk Grove High School (Elk Grove, CA)
- 2023 Unranked Edge Julian Lee, North Thurston High School (Olympia, WA)
- 2023 Unranked DL Gavin Geweniger, Chaparral High School (Scottsdale, AZ)
- 2023 Unranked CB Leroy Bryant, Angelo Rodriguez High School (Fairfield, CA)
- 2023 Unranked S Jaylon Jenkins, Federal Way High School (Federal Way, WA)
- 2023 Unranked ATH Donavyn Pellot, Silverado High School (Las Vegas, NV)
- 2024 Unranked RB Jaci Dickerson, Saguaro High School (Scottsdale, AZ)
- 2024 Unranked WR Dylan Tapley, Desert Mountain High School (Scottsdale, AZ)
- 2024 Unranked TE Ryner Swanson, Laguna Beach High School (Laguna Beach, CA)
- 2024 Unranked OT Marquise Thorpe-Taylor, Mount Tahoma High School (Tacoma, WA)
- 2024 Unranked OT Semisi Tonga, West High School (Salt Lake City, UT)
- 2024 Unranked DL A.J. Tanupo, Eastside Catholic School (Sammamish, WA)
- 2024 Unranked LB Kingston Lopa, Grant Union High School (Sacramento, CA)
- 2024 4-star LB Brayden Platt, Yelm High School (Yelm, WA)
- 2024 Unranked CB Kyan McDonald, O’Dea High School (Seattle, WA)
- 2024 Unranked CB Tyson Weaver, Eastside Catholic School (Sammamish, WA)
- 2024 Unranked S Marquawn McCraney, Highline High School (Burien, WA)
- 2025 Unranked RB Jojo Solis, Aquinas Catholic High School (San Bernardino, CA)
- 2025 Unranked WR Phillip Bell, Christian Brothers High School (Sacramento, CA)
- 2025 Unranked IOL Champ Taulealea, Valley Christian Schools (San Jose, CA)
