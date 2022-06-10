Arizona lands commitment from 3-star Texas safety Arian Parish

Arizona has landed its seventh commitment from last weekend’s big group of official visits, just in time for another crop of prospects coming to campus.

3-star Texas safety Arian Parish has pledged to the Wildcats for 2023, completing a tremendous haul from the first part of a big recruiting month.

Parish, who plays at Katy High School in Texas, is an aggressive player in the defensive backfield. It’s very easy to see that he likes contact and likes to deliver hits to the ball carrier. He has good body control and fluid hips, allowing him to react and change direction easily. Parish has shown that he is not only effective in the passing game, but also against the run. Even at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, he squares up and cracks the running back.

Parish chose Arizona over offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Purdue, and USC to name a few. He will be joining former Katy teammate Dalton Johnson in Tucson and is the third Texas commit of the class.

He is ranked as a 3-star in 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is ranked as the No. 708 player nationally, the No. 59 safety, and the No. 123 player in Texas

See below for his junior season highlights.

Arizona now has 11 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class, which 247Sports ranks 28th in the country. He is the third commit from Texas, all in the secondary, joining 3-star Plano cornerback Carter Stoutmire and 3-star Midland corner Canyon Moses.