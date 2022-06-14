Arizona adds Florida State RB transfer DJ Williams

Arizona’s already packed running back room has gotten even more stuffed thanks to a late addition of a veteran with ACC and SEC experience.

Ex-Florida State RB DJ Williams has committed to play for the Wildcats, his third college team, as a graduate transfer.

The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Williams spent the 2021 season with FSU after beginning his career at Auburn. A former 4-star prospect, Williams played for the Tigers in 2019-20 where he ran for 599 yards and five touchdowns, then with the Seminoles he only had 10 carries for 47 yards with one TD.

Arizona is expecting Williams to be eligible for this season despite having already used his one-time transfer waiver and the fact that he entered the NCAA transfer portal in June, one month after the deadline to be able to play in 2022.

Williams, who is the nephew of NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, gives Arizona seven scholarship RBs for this season. Junior Drake Anderson was the UA’s leading rusher in 2021, with 385 yards, while junior Michael Wiley had a team-high 91 carries and also scored six TDs (four receiving). Also back are sophomores Jalen John and Stevie Rocker Jr. along with incoming freshmen Jonah Coleman and Rayshon ‘Speedy’ Luke.