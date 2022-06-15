3-star California athlete Solomon Davis commits to Arizona football

Even after an impressive defensive haul from last weekend’s official visits, the Arizona Wildcats have added some more defensive talent from the second weekend in the form of 3-star California athlete Solomon Davis.

Davis, who plays at Charter Oak High School in Covina, is indeed an athlete in every sense of the word. He plays defensive back, receiver, running back, and returns kickoffs for his Charger team.

Offensively, Davis is used primarily on screens and plays to the outside, and it’s a good move. His coaches utilize his speed and play-making ability to its full effect. He is very good with the ball in his hands. Defensively, he is equally impressive. He can play man coverage, zone, and even play in the box against the run. He puts the skills he uses at receiver to good use, able to read plays and get into good positions to make plays on the ball. Davis also has the speed to keep up with receivers downfield.

Due to defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker leading his recruitment, it can be gleaned that Davis will come to Tucson as a corner.

Davis chose Arizona over 16 other offers: Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Grambling State, Iowa State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Ole Miss, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, and Washington State.

Davis is ranked as a high-end 3-star in 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. They place him as the No. 621 player nationally, 55th-best athlete and No. 51 player in California.

His stats have not been updated in MaxPreps, but suffice to say, they’d be impressive.

See below for his junior season highlights.

Davis is the 13th player to commit to Arizona for 2023, the second from last weekend’s official visits. The other is California running back Brandon Johnson.