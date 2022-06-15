3-star Hawaii DE Julian Savaiinaea, brother of freshman OL Jonah Savaiinaea, commits to Arizona

Arizona’s commitment to recruiting Polynesian players has now extended to their siblings.

The Wildcats have earned a commitment from 3-star Hawaiian defensive end Julian Savaiinaea, the younger brother of UA freshman offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea.

The 6-foot-3, 241-pound Savaiinaea is rated by 247Sports as the No. 16 edge rusher in the 2023 recruiting class as well as the No. 10 player from Hawaii. He is not currently in that site’s composite rankings.

Savaiinaea plays for Honolulu prep powerhouse St. Louis, the same school as his brother and UA quarterback Jayden de Laura. Arizona offered him on June 2, the same day he was offered by Hawaii; he also holds offers from San Diego State and San Jose State.

He’s the third Hawaiian player to commit to the Wildcats in the 2023 class along with athlete Gavin Hunter and linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue. Overall, the UA has 14 commitments for 2023 including 3-star California athlete Solomon Davis, who also committed Wednesday, and 10 have come since the start of June.