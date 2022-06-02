Former Arizona football player Davonte’ Neal arrested on murder charge

Former Arizona cornerback Davonte’ Neal is facing multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with a drive-by shooting from nearly five years ago.

Neal, 30, was arrested on May 25 in Pocatello, Idaho, where he was living after getting hired as an assistant coach at Idaho State. The Bengals’ head coach, Charlie Ragle, is a former UA assistant who coached Neal at Arizona and at Scottsdale Chaparral High School.

According to the Idaho State Journal, Neal is being held without bond on one count of first-degree murder, one count of drive by shooting and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure. The alleged incident occurred Nov. 11, 2017 in Maricopa County, where he was indicted on may 16 and to where he is facing extradition.

That date is less than a year after Neal’s final game with the UA, the 2016 Territorial Cup in which he had a tackle and returned two kickoffs for 30 yards. From 2014-16 Neal played in 36 games, beginning his Wildcat career as a receiver before shifting to cornerback.

Neal played in the Canadian Football League in 2017 and after his playing career ended turned the coaching, working at Phoenix-area high schools prior to Ragle adding him to his first staff at Idaho State.