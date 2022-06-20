Arizona gets commitment from 3-star California safety Sean Brown

The Arizona Wildcats continued to ride their momentum on the recruiting front with another successful official visit weekend. Jedd Fisch and company have put in a lot of work to overhaul the defensive backfield and added another piece to the puzzle.

On Monday, 3-star defensive back Sean Brown announced his commitment to Arizona after taking an official visit to Tucson.

I want to the thank the @ArizonaFBall and the whole coaching staff for really making Arizona feel like home. Thanks to all the coach and family members that helped me to this point, couldn’t do it without you. With that being said I’m 100% committed@CoachJeddFisch #BearDown pic.twitter.com/FwdBNqy6Bb — Sean Brown (@_SeanBrown1) June 20, 2022

Brown, who plays at Simi Valley High School in Southern California, fits the mold for what defensive backs coaches DeWayne Walker and Chuck Cecil are looking for in their players. He is tall and has good size overall, 6-foot-3 and just under 200 pounds, with a long wingspan. He plays receiver as well and he transfers those skills over to the defensive side to great effect (as you’ll see in his stats below). Brown plays with good vision and alertness, reacting quickly to make plays. He also plays with a lot of discipline and doesn’t over-pursue very often.

Brown chose Arizona over seven other offers: BYU, Colorado State, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, and Washington State.

He is not ranked in 247Sports’ Composite rankings, but is ranked as a 3-star internally. They have Brown as the 100th-ranked safety and No. 140 player in California

Brown had a pretty solid junior season, racking up 39 tackles, 4 INT, 13 PBU, and a blocked punt. He is a versatile playmaker, who can play almost anywhere on the field. However, he’ll come to Tucson as a do-it-all defensive back.

See below for his junior season highlights.

Brown is Arizona's 15th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class, with 11 of those coming in June.