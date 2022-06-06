Arizona lands commitment from 3-star California DL Lucas Conti

Arizona had a large number of prospects in Tucson over the weekend for official visits, the first big push to beef up its 2023 recruiting class. That work has paid off.

The UA received a commitment late Sunday from Lucas Conti, a 3-star defensive lineman from California. He was the second player to commit to the Wildcats on Sunday.

Conti, who plays at SoCal powerhouse Centennial High School in Corona, is a monster on the defensive line. He plays D-end for the Huskies and brings aggression to his game. He has a high motor coupled with excellent balance. He is able to withstand the initial punch from his opponent and uses his motor with solid hand technique to shed blocks and get to the ball carrier in the backfield.

Conti, sitting at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, chose Arizona over offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana State, Nevada, and Washington State. He pulled the trigger on his commitment while on his official visit in Tucson.

He is ranked as a 3-star in 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is ranked as the No. 722 player nationally, the No. 87 defensive lineman, and the No. 59 player in California.

According to MaxPreps, he recorded 56 tackles, 7 TFLs, 7 sacks, 5 broken up passes, and a forced fumble during his junior season.

See below for his junior season highlights.

Conti is Arizona’s sixth commit for 2023 and the second to come from the weekend’s crop of official visitors. The first was New Mexico DL Tylen Gonzalez, and those two are expected to be joined by several others in the next few days.