3-star Texas CB Carter Stoutmire commits to Arizona football

The fruits of all the work Arizona put in last weekend with its first big recruiting push for 2023 has paid off yet again.

3-star Texas cornerback Carter Stoutmire has committed to the Wildcats, the third player that was in Tucson last weekend for an official visit to pledge to the UA.

Stoutmire, who plays at Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, fits the mold for what assistant DeWayne Walker is looking for in his corners. He has good size, over 6-feet tall and 175 pounds, with a nice, long wing-span. He has fantastic vision and instincts, which allow him to make plays on the ball regularly. He has a high football IQ as well and can dissect, and react to, plays quickly.

Stoutmire chose Arizona over offers from Colorado, Kansas, Memphis, Mississippi State, North Texas, Penn State, SMU, and Tulane. He is the second player from Texas to join UA’s 2023 class, joining fellow defensive back Canyon Moses.

He is ranked as a 3-star in 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is ranked as the No. 588 player nationally, the No. 57 cornerback, and the No. 96 player in Texas

According to MaxPreps, he tallied 19 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, and 6 broken-up passes. It does appear that his stats are incomplete.

See below for his junior season highlights.

The Wildcats now have seven commitments for 2023, three of which have come in the last few days. The others to commit recently are 3-star California defensive lineman Lucas Conti and New Mexico defensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez.