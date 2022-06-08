Arizona lands commitment from 3-star Hawaii LB Kamuela Kaaihue

Arizona’s hard push to re-establish its Polynesian pipeline was evident in the 2022 recruiting class, as well as with some of the players it added in the offseason from the NCAA transfer portal.

The 2023 recruiting class is following suit, with 3-star Hawaii linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue committing to the Wildcats on Wednesday.

“Those who work their land will have abundant food, but those who chase fantasies have no sense.” Proverbs 12:11 #COMMITED pic.twitter.com/ZKwWdEeGeq — Kamuela Kaaihue (@k_kaaihue8) June 8, 2022

He is the fifth commitment Arizona has received in the last four days—two on Wednesday—from a crop of prospects who visited campus last weekend.

Kaaihue, who plays at Roosevelt High School in Honolulu, fits into what defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen likes in his front seven. He is athletic, long, and aggressive. He uses those attributes to great effect coming off the edge for his Rough Rider team. Sitting at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, he has great size and an even better frame to add more muscle.

Kaaihue chose Arizona over offers from Army, Hawaii, and Nevada. He saw all he needed to end his recruitment on his official visit to Tucson. He also visited Arizona earlier this year in March with his family.

He doesn’t yet have a composite score but 247Sports rates him as a 3-star internally. They also rank him as the No. 124 linebacker and 9th-best player in Hawaii.

See below for his junior season highlights.

Kaaihue is the ninth known commitment for Arizona in 2023 and second from Hawaii. Also pledging to the Wildcats on Wednesday was 3-star Hawaiian athlete Gavin Hunter.