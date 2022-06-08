Arizona gets commitment from 3-star Hawaii athlete Gavin Hunter

June is quickly becoming a big month for Arizona football recruiting.

The Wildcats have picked up four commitments in the past four days, all from players who made official visits to Tucson last weekend. The latest is Gavin Hunter, a 3-star athlete from Hawaii.

2 Corinthians 5:17 “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” Tucson, Let’s rock! #ItsPersonal #BearDown pic.twitter.com/nfY8F7IMKX — Gavin Hunter¹ (@gav1nhunter) June 8, 2022

Hunter, who plays for Mililani High School in Hawaii, is a nice addition to Arizona’s defensive backfield. He can play both sides of the ball and is a very good receiver for the Trojans. However, he is coming to Tucson as a defensive back. He uses his skills as a receiver while playing on defense and they serve him well. He does a great job of dissecting plays and tracking the ball in the air. He has a knack for knowing where receivers are around him as well. This allows him to be in great position to make plays.

Hunter, who’s 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, chose Arizona over offers from Hawaii, Oregon State, San Diego State, and Utah State. He committed while on his official visit to Arizona.

He doesn’t yet have a composite score but 247Sports rates him as a 3-star internally. They also rank him as the 137th-best athlete and No. 7 player in Hawaii.

See below for his junior season highlights.

Hunter is Arizona’s eighth commitment for 2023. The others who have come on board since visiting Tucson over the weekend are 3-star Texas cornerback Carter Stoutmire, 3-star California defensive lineman Lucas Conti and New Mexico defensive Tylen Gonzalez.