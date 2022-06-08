3-star California DL Dominic Lolesio commits to Arizona

Wednesday won’t go down as the greatest day in Arizona football recruiting history, but it’s up there.

The Wildcats picked up three commitments on Wednesday, all from the crop of players who made official visits over the weekend.

The latest to pledge is 3-star California defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio.

Lolesio, who plays at Long Beach Poly High School, is a savage, aggressive pass rusher. He is very active after the snap and does not stop or really take plays off. He plays with a high motor and constantly works to shed blocks and get to the ball carrier. In fact, he is a common sight around ball carriers and the backfield. He has a solid frame, at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, and has plenty of room for growth.

Lolesio chose Arizona over offers from Colorado and San Jose State. He pulled the trigger while in Tucson for his official visit.

He doesn’t yet have a composite score but 247Sports rates him as a 3-star internally. They also rank him as the 149th defensive lineman and 200th player in California.

According to MaxPreps, he tallied 29 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, and a pass breakup during his junior season.

See below for his junior season highlights.

Lolesio is the 10th member of Arizona's 2023 recruiting class and sixth to commit in the last four days. The other two to come on board Wednesday are 3-star Hawaii linebacker Kamulea Kaaihue and 3-star Hawaii athlete Gavin Hunter.