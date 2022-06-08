Arizona LB Jabar Triplett enters NCAA transfer portal

If not for injuries, Jabar Triplett could have played a big role for Arizona this season (and likely sooner). Now we’ll never know how he could have fit into the Wildcats’ defense.

Triplette announced Wednesday he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, ending his UA career without playing any games due to Achiless and knee injuries that both required surgery.

Triplett, a former 3-star prospect from Louisiana who signed with Arizona in the 2020 recruiting class, tore his Achilles in April 2020 while training at home during the early months of the COVID pandemic when college sports were shut down. That injured kept him out of his first season, and then a knee injury suffered in January 2021 led to surgery that ended up sidelining him for this past fall and also limited him during the recent spring practice period.

The transfer announcement comes a few days after Triplett posted a video, from inside Arizona Stadium, of him doing agility drills to show the condition of his left knee.

Triplett’s departure leaves Arizona with nine scholarship linebackers, three of whom are freshman that just arrived this month. During the spring the Wildcats moved redshirt freshman James Bohls over from running back to add depth to the position.