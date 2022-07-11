Arizona football adds Prairie View A&M to 2028 schedule

Arizona is less than two months away from opening the 2022 season, its second under coach Jedd Fisch. If he’s around for an eighth year with the Wildcats his nonconference slate has filled up.

FBSchedules.com is reporting the UA is set to host Prairie View A&M, an FCS school from Texas, to its 2028 schedule. The Panthers will visit Arizona Stadium on Sept. 9, 2028, which would be Arizona’s second game of the season after opening at home against Colorado State.

Arizona now has three non-league games on the books for 2028, which under its current scheduling format in the Pac-12 would cap its nonconference slate. The third game is at Nebraska, the start of a home-and-home series that will continue in 2031 when the Cornhuskers come to Tucson.

Prairie View, which plays in the West Division of the SWAC, went 7-5 last season and played in the conference title game. The Panthers last played an FBS team in 2019 when they lost 37-17 at Houston and are 0-9 all-time against the higher division.

As it stands, Arizona’s only open nonconference slot over the next decade is in 2026 when it hosts NAU and visits BYU. If it changes leagues or stays in the Pac-12 and that conference adopts an 8-game league schedule, more slots could open up.

Arizona football future opponents