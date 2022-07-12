3-star Las Vegas OL Elijha Payne commits to Arizona

Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class continues to grow, both in number and the size of its commitments.

The Wildcats’ latest pledge is Elijha Payne, a 3-star offensive lineman from Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Payne is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 656 player in the 2023 class as well as the 56th-best offensive tackle and the No. 6 prospect from Nevada. He picked the UA over offers from Arkansas, ASU, Florida State and Georgia Tech, among others.

Payne is Arizona’s second offensive line commit for 2023. Overall he’s the 17th player to pledge to the UA in the class, the second to do so in July.

The Wildcats' class is currently ranked 34th in the country, per 247Sports. The 2022 class, which ranked 22nd, has been on campus since June in preparation for the start of preseason camp in early August.

Arizona's 2022 season begins Sept. 3 at San Diego State.