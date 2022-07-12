Former Arizona football player Bobby Wolfe charged with manslaughter in shooting death of his child’s mother

Former Arizona football player Bobby Wolfe is facing a manslaughter charge in Texas after allegedly shooting to death a 23-year-old woman with whom he has a child.

According to ABC13.com, police in Pasadena—a suburb of Houston—say Wolfe told them he thought someone was breaking into his apartment around 3:30 a.m. Monday. The victim is Chrisheena Lee, the mother of Wolfe’s 2-year-old child who was not at the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Lee’s family members told ABC13 they don’t believe Wolfe’s story, saying he had been stalking her prior to her death. Lee was shot six times.

Wolfe, 22, was a 4-star prospect from Houston who played cornerback in nine games for Arizona as a true freshman in 2019, then opted out of the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He left the program after that.

He is the second former UA football player implicated in a homicide in the last three months. In May, ex-UA receiver/corner Davonte’ Neal was arrested in Idaho in connection with a drive-by-shooting in Arizona in 2017, the year after he finished playing for the Wildcats.