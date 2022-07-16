Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp named Sporting News Preseason All-American

Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp was the Wildcats’ secret weapon a season ago. The secret is getting out.

The Sporting News has named Ostendorp as a Preseason Second Team All-American.

Ostendorp is coming off a stellar sophomore campaign in which he led the Pac-12 in yards per punt (49.2) and had a conference-best 28 punts that traveled 50+ yards. Ostendorp was named 2021 All-Pac-12 First Team.

2021 was the first full season for the Phoenix native. Ostendorp appeared in six games a freshman in 2019 and sat out the 2020 COVID season.

Ostendorp boasted a season-long 71-yard punt against San Diego State last season. He also downed a punt inside the 1-yard line against BYU. Ostendorp had 17 punts land within the 20-yard line.

Ostendorp is one of only five Pac-12 players on Sporting News’ All-American teams and the only specialist from the conference on the list.

For Ostendorp and Arizona’s sake, hopefully his punting leg is used more sparingly this fall than it was a year ago.