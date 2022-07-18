Arizona WR Jacob Cowing named to Maxwell Award watch list

One of Arizona’s most important newcomers has landed on a preseason watch list.

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing, a transfer from UTEP, is on the preseason list for the Maxwell Award, given to college football’s top player.

The 5-foot-11 Cowing came to Arizona after three seasons with the Miners, during which he caught 89 passes for 2,065 yards and 21 touchdowns. In 2021 he had a nice 69 receptions for 1,354 yards and seven TDs, almost surpassing the yardage total of Arizona’s top three targets from a year ago.

Cowing, who is from Marciopa, Ariz., is expected to be the UA’s starting slot in a revamped receiving corps that also added 4-star prospects Keyan Burnett and Tetairoa McMillan.

The Maxwell Award often goes to a quarterback, but in 2020 it was won by Alabama receiver Devonta Smith.

Expect Cowing to also make the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given to college football’s top receiver. The 2021 Biletnikoff winner, Jordan Addison, is in the Pac-12 this season after transferring from Pittsburgh to USC.