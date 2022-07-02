3-star California WR Jackson Holman commits to Arizona

Following a tremendous June on the recruiting trail, Arizona has gotten July off to a strong start as well.

On Saturday, 3-star California wide receiver Jackson Holman announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

Holman, who plays at Mission Viejo High School, continues the trend of very good receivers added to the roster by this staff. Sitting at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, he is a big body with a high ceiling. He has a long wingspan, giving him a large catch radius, and good, sticky hands that allow him to snag passes almost anywhere around him. He shows good speed once he hits his stride and is decent as a blocker as well.

Holman chose Arizona over 10 other offers: Army, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Idaho, Penn, Princeton, Utah, Vanderbilt, and Yale. After his official visit to start the month of June, he also took officials to Utah and Vandy. Even after seeing those programs up close, UA was still able to secure him. Of note, other schools were looking at Holman as a tight end. Arizona, however, is looking at him to come in as a big-bodied slot receiver. Based on his highlights below, that would be a good position for him.

He is ranked as a 3-star in 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. That places him as the No. 1,086 player nationally, the 148th-best wide receiver and the No. 95 prospect player in California.

Holman easily had his best season as a junior. Last year he had 699 yards on 46 catches and eight touchdowns. That’s good for a 15.2 YPC average.

See below for his junior season highlights.

Holman is the XXth commitment in Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class, with 11 of those coming in June.