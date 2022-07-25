Jedd Fisch, Jacob Cowing, Christian Young to represent Arizona at Pac-12 Football Media Day

Arizona is about a week away from opening training camp for the 2022 season, but ahead of that some Wildcats will be meeting with the conference’s media contingent to preview the upcoming campaign.

Head coach Jedd Fisch, along with wide receiver Jacob Cowing and safety Christian Young, will be Arizona’s representatives at Pac-12 Football Media Day, scheduled for Friday in Los Angeles.

Fisch, entering his second year at the UA, will speak to the media at 10:45 a.m. PT, with the Pac-12 Network and Pac-12.com broadcasting his press conference live.

Cowing, a junior transfer from UTEP, is expected to be one of Arizona’s top offensive players this season. He’s already made several preseason watch lists, including ones for the Maxwell (top college player) and Biletnikoff (top pass catcher) awards. He and Young, a senior heading into his fifth season with the Wildcats, are on the preseason list for the East-West Shrine All-Star Game.

Arizona’s 2022 opener is Sept. 3 at San Diego State. The Wildcats’ first game in Tucson is Sept. 10 against Mississippi State, the first of seven games at Arizona Stadium this fall.