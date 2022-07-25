Arizona DL Kyon Barrs named to Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch list

If he can stay healthy, Kyon Barrs figures to be a big part of Arizona’s defense in 2022. And his potential is getting national attention via a preseason watch list.

The fourth-year junior defensive lineman has made the list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, given annually to college football’s top defensive player based on performance on and off the field.

Barrs has started 11 games in three seasons at Arizona, including seven in 2021 when he had 33 tackles (eight for loss) and a team-best five tackles. He only played in 10 games last year, however, due to injuries, and foot surgery caused him to miss spring practice this year.

The 6-foot-3 Barrs was a Pac-12 Second-Team selection last season and is projected to be one of Arizona’s starting defensive linemen this fall.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy is named for NFL Hall of Famer defender Ronnie Lott, and per a news release is the “only major college football award that considers character.” IMPACT is an acronym for “Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.”