4 Arizona players make Pac-12 preseason football all-conference team

The Pac-12 has released its preseason all-conference team, and four Arizona Wildcats have made the list.

Punter Kyle Ostendorp made the first team, while defensive lineman Kyon Barrs and wide receiver Jacob Cowing landed on the second team and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace got an honorable mention nod.

Here’s your All-Pac-12 Preseason Team pic.twitter.com/z4J7hTNpfG — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) July 26, 2022

Ostendorp and Barrs—who also was named to the Outland Trophy preseason watch list on Tuesday—were two of Arizona’s all-conference selections at the end of the 2021 season, on the first and second team, respectively. Cowing, a transfer from UTEP, was a first-team selection in Conference USA last year.

Cowing, who is on several preseason watch lists including for the Biletnkoff Award, will be representing Arizona along with safety Christian Young and coach Jedd Fisch at the Pac-12 Football Media Day event Friday in Los Angeles.

Preseason training camp is set to begin next week, with the UA’s 2022 opener on tap for Sept. 3 at San Diego State. The Wildcats’ home opener is Sept. 10 against Mississippi State.