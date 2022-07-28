Arizona football picked to finish 11th in Pac-12

The rebuilding job is a long way from being done, but another piece of the foundation was laid on Thursday.

The Pac-12 media has picked Arizona to finish 11th this season, marking the first time since 2019 the Wildcats haven’t been predicted at the bottom of the conference.

Previous media polls broke the teams into divisions, but in 2022 the Pac-12 is taking the teams with the best conference winning percentage for its championship game.

Arizona is coming off a 1-11 season in 2021, going 1-8 in Pac-12 play under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch. The Wildcats’ only win came against Cal on Homecoming to snap a 20-game losing streak.

Based on predicted order of finish, Arizona has a chance to win multiple Pac-12 games for the first time since 2019. It hosts No. 10 ASU and No. 12 Colorado.

The Wildcats begin training camp Aug. 3, one month before its season opener Sept. 3 at San Diego State. Their home opener is Sept. 10 against Mississippi State.