Former Arizona QB Khalil Tate signs with CFL’s Toronto Argonauts

Khalil Tate is having another go at the Canadian Football League.

The Toronto Argonauts signed the former Arizona quarterback this week, marking Tate’s second stint in the CFL. Tate previously signed with the Edmonton Elks but never suited up for the franchise.

Toronto’s signing of Tate follows the retirement of Argonauts quarterback Austin Simmons.

Tate will fill a backup role for the Argonauts, who are led by McLeod Bethel-Thompson, a veteran quarterback out of Sacramento State. Whereas Bethel-Thompson is a traditional pocket passer, Tate is known for his athleticism and running ability. Tate’s mobility could give Toronto some additional formations to work with.

Toronto leads the CFL East Division with a 3-2 record. The Argonauts have 13 more games in the regular season.

For Tate, the signing marks another opportunity to extend his professional football career. Tate played four seasons at Arizona, highlighted by a remarkable sophomore campaign that earned him AP Pac-12 Newcomer Player of the Year.

Tate signed on with the Eagles out of college but was waived twice. He has been keeping busy, though, whether it be launching an apparel line or attending Arizona’s Spring Game.

Tate looks like he’s in premier shape in a recent Instagram post.