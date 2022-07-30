Arizona Wildcats OL Jordan Morgan Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Another Arizona Wildcat is receiving preseason accolades, but this time it’s for their on and off field impact.

Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan has been selected to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, an award that goes to the FBS player who “best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.”

Morgan was nominated by the Arizona Athletics sports information department.

Morgan was one of several Wildcats who lent their time to the Easterseals Blake Foundation this offseason.

A Marana native, Morgan has taken an increasing role on Arizona’s offensive line. In 2021, he took over the starting position at right tackle. Morgan is entering his junior year.

Semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy will be announced on November 1, and finalists will be announced on November 22. The winner will be named on December 8.

The Wuerffel Trophy is named after former Heisman Trophy winning Florida quarterback and and renowned humanitarian Danny Wuerffel,