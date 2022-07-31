How Arizona football’s 2023 recruiting class looks entering preseason camp

Arizona opens training camp on Wednesday, with the coaching staff focusing all their attention on getting the Wildcats ready for the 2022 season opener on Sept. 3 at San Diego State.

That means recruiting will take a backseat, at least somewhat, until coaches start watching prospects in high school games this fall.

The 2023 recruiting class is close to done for the UA, with 17 known commitments and possibly a few silent ones—Jedd Fisch tweeted out another dancing cactus gif on Saturday night—locked up. That’s better than a year ago, when at the end of July the UA had 12 commitments and that included a couple that would end up flipping to other schools, and that class ended up ranking 25th in the country per 247Sports with 23 pledges.

Arizona’s current class is ranked 37th nationally and fifth in the conference. Eight of the commitments are from California, where Fisch reaffirmed at Pac-12 Football Media Day is the UA’s prime recruiting territory.

Here’s a list of the commits we know about, along with links to our coverage of their commitment: