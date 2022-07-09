Former Arizona LB Rashie Hodge Jr. signs with Tucson Sugar Skulls of Indoor Football League

The NFL is the ultimate goal for all college football players, but as Scooby Wright III showed last week, there are chances for success in other leagues. Maybe that’s what will happen for Rashie Hodge Jr.

The former Arizona linebacker has signed with the Tucson Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League, joining the team in time for its home finale Saturday against the Iowa Barnstormers.

The Tucson Sugar Skulls have signed former Arizona Wildcat Rashie Hodge Jr. for the remainder of the season! #BearDown ☠️



Hodge appeared in all 12 games for the Wildcats in 2021 and recorded 4.5 tackles for loss which was 5th on the team. pic.twitter.com/YhIhuybnwX — Tucson Sugar Skulls (@sugarskullsfb) July 8, 2022

Hodge Jr. played one season with the UA after transferring from New Mexico State, appearing in all 12 games off the bench for the Wildcats in 2022. His 12 tackles included four for loss, most notably when he and Trevon Mason combined on a safety in the season-opening loss to BYU in Las Vegas.

The Sugar Skulls (8-6) are third in the IFL’s Western Conference with two games to go but have clinched a playoff spot. Ahead of Tucson in the standings are its two in-state rivals, the Arizona Rattlers (12-3) and Arizona Wranglers (11-3).