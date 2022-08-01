Arizona football announces open practices for preseason camp

Arizona begins preseason football practice this week, and like last year there are ample opportunities to watch the Wildcats up close.

The UA has announced 11 open practices leading up to the start of the 2022 season, including two scrimmages and a trio of fan fests at the Bear Down Beach adjacent to the outdoor practice field.

The first 10 practices are in the morning, mostly starting at 10 a.m., while the final open workout on Aug. 20 is at 6:30 p.m. and will be run as a “mock game” in preparation for the Sept. 3 opener at San Diego State.

Preseason and spring practices have been free and open to the public since Jedd Fisch was hired in December 2021. Prior to his arrival, the only opportunities to watch a UA football practice under previous coaches Kevin Sumlin and Rich Rodriguez were the Spring Game and a “Meet the Team” event in August.

Here’s the full training open practice schedule:

(x-indicates Fan Fest at Bear Down Beach)