ESPN FPI predicts every game of Arizona football’s 2022 schedule

Arizona football’s 2022 season is now three Saturdays away, and predictions are beginning to roll in as to how the Wildcats will fare this fall.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) previously forecast the Wildcats to go 3.5-8.5 this season, suggesting the UA will finish in the three to four win range. FPI now tells us which games it expects Arizona to win and lose.

According to FPI, Arizona is favored to win just three games: North Dakota State, Colorado and Washington State. The Wildcats are underdogs, often significantly so, in the other nine games.

Last year FPI projected Arizona as the favorite in just one game — NAU. Let’s not pretend any of us saw FPI being wrong in that prediction.

Here are the FPI win probabilities for each game on Arizona’s 2022 schedule: