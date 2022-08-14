SB Nation Reacts: Arizona football fans think Wildcats will exceed projections

The fans have spoken, and they think Arizona is going to exceed expectations for the 2022 season. At least when it comes to what oddsmakers think.

SB Nation polled our readers this week to see whether they thought the Wildcats would end up with more, less than or exactly the three wins that DraftKings Sportsbook projects for this fall. DK gives -115 odds that Arizona will go over three victories, and -105 for fewer than three.

Looks like most UA fans are taking the over:

Three is tied for the lowest win total of any Pac-12 team, along with Colorado. The highest is for USC, at 9.5, while defending conference champion Utah (9) and Oregon (8.5) are close behind.

Meanwhile, ASU’s win total is set at 6.

