3-star California edge Jaeden Moore includes Arizona in top 4, will announce commitment Wednesday

Arizona returns to the practice field Tuesday morning as it begins the third week of preseason training camp, with six consecutive days of workouts or scrimmages. And in the middle there, just maybe, another commitment.

3-star edge rusher Jaeden Moore has announced he’ll be making his commitment public on Wednesday afternoon, and he’ll be deciding between a quartet of Pac-12 schools including the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Moore is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 708 player in the 2023 recruiting class, as well as the 61st-best edge and the No. 54 prospect from California. From Visalia, he plays for Central Valley Christian High School where as a junior in 2021 he recorded 155 tackles (30 for loss) with 17.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three blocked punts and a blocked field goal for the Cavaliers, who went 11-5.

Moore took an official visit to Arizona on June 17, part of a group of Class of 2023 prospects that includes UA commit Sean Brown, a 3-star California safety who pledged to the Wildcats a few days later.

Arizona currently has 18 commits for 2023, including eight from California and five defensive linemen. None of the UA’s known DL commits are ranked higher than Moore, who would be their seventh-highest commit if he picks the Wildcats.