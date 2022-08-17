3-star DL Gavin Geweniger, an Arizona target, to announce Saturday

Could Arizona football break its drought of landing in-state prospects this weekend?

Gavin Geweniger, a defensive lineman for Chaparral, will commit Saturday with a final five featuring Arizona, Colorado, Washington, Colorado State and Kansas State.

The 6-foot-4, 260 pound Geweniger is considered the No. 13 prospect from Arizona in his class and the No. 84 defensive lineman nationally, according to 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Geweniger.

The Scottsdale native took an official visit to Arizona in June.

Under coach Jedd Fisch, the Wildcats have mostly shied away from in-state recruits.

In the 2022 class, Arizona landed a pair of top-20 in-state players (per 247 Sports Composite rankings), offensive lineman Grayston Stovall and edge Russell Davis II, who are both out of Hamilton.

Tight end Tyler Powell (Brophy) and DL Isaiah Johnson (Chandler) were also part of the 2022 class.

Of Arizona’s 18 commitments for the 2023 class, none are in-state.