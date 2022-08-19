Gronkowski family to host UFC alternate broadcast on ESPN+

Rob Gronkowski may be retired from the NFL, but he’s not stepping out of the limelight anytime soon.

Gronkowski, his brothers and his father will host a UFC alternate broadcast this Saturday on ESPN+. The broadcast is aptly named UFC 248 With The Gronks.

Rob Gronkowski is the household name in the family, but several of his brothers were prolific athletes as well. Chris Gronkowski transferred to Arizona and played three seasons as a fullback for the Wildcats from 2007-09.

Chris Gronkowski went on to play three seasons in the NFL.

Another brother, Dan, played tight end at Maryland and another, Glenn, played fullback at Kansas State.

The Gronkowskis have partnered with Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions, which puts on Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,

“Our family is pumped to be able to team up with Peyton and his team at Omaha Productions to bring some fun and laughs into The Octagon,” said the Gronkowski family. “Get ready for some action-packed fun as we hang out as a family, share stories, and test out our UFC skills.”

The first hour of UFC 247 With The Gronks will air on ESPN and ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. MT Saturday. The program will shift to ESPN+ for ESPN’s PPV broadcast of the main card.