Arizona lands commitment from 3-star Oregon pass rusher Tristan Davis

On the eve of Arizona starting training camp in preparation for the 2022 season it has landed another piece for 2023 and beyond.

The Wildcats have received a commitment from Tristan Davis, a 3-star edge rusher from Oregon.

Davis, who will be playing his senior season at Lakerigde High School in Lake Oswego. Oregon, has very good size at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds. He plays multiple positions on the defensive line, while on the other side of the ball, he plays tight end. He is very athletic and movers fluidly for a guy his height. He has really long arms that help him engage blockers and he has a solid base with which he plays. This allows him to stand his ground and shed blocks to get into the back field. He does have decent strength but will need to add more, along with adding more weight, which shouldn’t be a problem with his large frame.

Davis chose Arizona over 3 other offers: Arizona State, Colorado, and Nevada.

He is ranked as a 3-star in the 247Sports Composite rankings. That places him as the 1,308th-ranked player nationally, the No. 101 edge player, and the 4th-best prospect in Oregon.

Davis had a productive junior season. He tallied 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries.

You can view his junior season highlights below.

Davis is Arizona’s 18th known commitment for 2023, the fifth on the defensive line.