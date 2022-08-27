3-star Chandler safety Genesis Smith commits to Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats continued their strong recruitment of one of the best programs in the state, Chandler’s Hamilton High School, with another addition from the Huskies.

On Saturday, 3-star safety Genesis Smith announced his commitment to the UA.

Smith, who sits at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is another nice addition for UA in the defensive backfield. He has really good vision and plays with a great amount of discipline. You don’t really see him over-pursue or get caught looking where he isn’t supposed to be. He has a good football IQ and ensures that he is in the best position to make a play if need be. He also has the speed to keep up, or catch up, with receivers down the field.

247Sports ranks Smith as the No. 1,137 player in the 2023 recruiting class, as well as the 88th-best safety and No. 17 prospect from Arizona.

Smith chose Arizona over 16 other offers: Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, and Yale.

During his junior season, Smith racked up 40 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 INT, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

You can view his junior campaign highlights below.

Smith is Arizona’s 19th known commitment in the 2023 class, the first from Arizona, and the sixth defensive back pledge. Three of his former Hamilton HS teammates are freshmen on the current UA roster: offensive lineman Grayson Stovall, defensive end Russell Davis II and linebacker Victor Zayas.