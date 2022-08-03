WATCH: Arizona QB Jayden de Laura and head coach Jedd Fisch speak after opening day of training camp

Arizona's first preseason practice is in the books as it prepares for the Sept. 3 opener at San Diego State.

After Wednesday's workout, quarterback Jayden de Laura spoke with reporters about his offseason weight program, his comfort with the system, and his love of spam and eggs.

Head coach Jedd Fisch spoke about the weather, when the team will progress to pads, and why the team is practicing on the grass instead of the artificial turf.

The Wildcats will be back in action Thursday at 10 a.m. PT on the Dick Tomey practice fields. The practice is open to the public.